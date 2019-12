Posted December 20, 2019 at 9:01 pm

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team had a tough week losing to West Sioux, 124-41, Dec. 10 in Hawarden and losing to Trinity Christian, 66-41, Dec. 13 at home. (No stats available) AW 12 – 14 – 9 – 6 = 41 AW 7 – 13 – 4 – 17 = 41 WS 34 – 49 – 22 – 19 = 124 TC 10 – 25 – 11 – 20 = 66

