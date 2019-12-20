A-W girls go 1-1 last week

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team lost to West Sioux Dec. 10 in Hawarden, 60-45 but came back Dec. 13 to defeat Trinity Christian , 53-32 at home. This brings their record to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Against West Sioux, Natalie Nielsen and Kassie Vanderlinden were high scorers with nine each. Natalie had four field goals and one free throw and added nine rebounds,one steal, and one block. Kassie had three three-point shots and added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Jaden Harris had seven points from one three-point shot, one field goal, and two free throws, and added two rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Chloee Colt had six points from two three-point shots, and added three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

McKenna Van Eldik had four points from one field goal and two free throws, and added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

McKenna Henrich had four points from one field goal and two free throws, and added one rebound, and one steal.

Elise Knapp had four points from one field goal and two free throws, and added three rebounds.

Nevaeh Beyer had two points from a field goal.

Against Trinity Christian, Chloee Colt was high scorer with 14 coming from five field goals and four free throws. She also added one rebound, five assists, and 10 steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 13 points from three field goals and seven free throws and added 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks.

Kassie Vanderlinden had 11 points from three three-point shots and a field goal, and added eight rebounds.

McKenna Henrich had nine points from three field goals and three free throws, and added one rebound and two steals.

Hailey Watkins had four points from one field goal and two free throws, and added one rebound.

Nevaeh Beyer had two points from a field goal, and added two rebounds and four steals.

Elise Knapp had eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

Jaden Harris added two rebounds, two assists, and six steals.

McKenna Van Eldik had three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

McKenna Moats had two rebounds.

Taryn Wilken had one rebound.

AW 6 – 12 -12 -15 = 45 AW 15 – 12 – 17 – 9 = 53

WS 10 – 21 -16 – 13 = 60 TC 5 – 5 – 9 – 12 = 32