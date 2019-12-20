Senior Spotlight Travian Appley

By: Kainan Otten

Travian Appley, son of Melinda and Dustin Appley, was born on Dec. 11, 2001, in Sioux City. Travian has two sisters, Kristie and Kiana, and a brother named Ty.ie

Travian’s favorite pastimes include listening to music, working out, and playing basketball. His favorite movies are “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Avengers”. The Wallows, Jon Bellion, and Twenty-One Pilots are Travian’s favorite musicians.

His favorite high school class is shop because he gets to leave the classroom and work with his hands. After graduating high school Travian wants to go to college. His favorite part about high school is being able to spend time with his friends. Travian’s advice to underclassmen is, “Don’t let others drag you down.”