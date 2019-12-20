Senior Spotlight Colton Dennison

By: Kainan Otten

Colton Dennison, or “Denny” as his friends like to call him, is the son of Brenda Combs and John Dennison. He was born June 2, 2001, in Sioux City, Iowa. Colton has two brothers, Riley and Haden, and a sister named Makenna.

Denny participates in multiple school activities, but his favorites are basketball and football. His favorite hobbies include hunting, spending time with his friends, and playing his favorite sport, basketball. Colton’s favorite movie is “Step Brothers” and his favorite musicians are Jon Bellion, Lil Skies, and Logic.

After graduating high school Colton plans to attend Western Iowa Tech and take Police Science Technology classes. His advice to underclassmen would be to, “Do the best you can in everything you do.’’