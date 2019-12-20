JH Boys Basketball Come Up With A Pair of Wins

By: Cameron Moore

The Akron-Westfield seventh grade boys defeated West Sioux Monday, December 9, with a final score of AW 37 to West Sioux 23. Hayden Wahlburg was the leading scorer with 15 points. Patrick Gutierrez, Tatum Wilken, Brock Hansen all had four points. Hunter Henrich added three points and Jackson Neubrand, Daymen Mckee, and Tayte Colt, with two points each. The team won with a balanced scoring attack with some awesome defensive tactics.

The AW eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated West Sioux Monday, December 9, with a final score of AW 44 to West Sioux 19. The leading scorers for the eighth grade boys were: Jack Terpstra with 11 points. Jackson Marnach and Ashton McCully both with eight points, and Carter Wilken, Conner Wendel and Kasey Nielsen all with four points each. Coach Ludwig said, “The eighth graders won with great scoring and defense to get another AW win!”