A Season of Holiday Concerts Middle School

By: Cecil Kidd

The Middle School grades fifth through eighth showed their musical talents on December 12. Directors Mr. Ryan Schuknecht, Mr. Kyle Schroeder and Mr. Jake Hecht brought out the best in their students and they were amazing.

Mr. Schuknecht said, “For the fifth and sixth graders it’s their first concert of the year. They were very excited to show what they have been practicing. For the seventh and eighth graders they have been working on their holiday music since after the fall concert.”

There is one concert remaining on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. “We’ve got a couple of recognizable tunes and some classic Christmas stuff as well as new music for the audience to enjoy,” said Mr. Schuknecht. The high school concert is at Akron-Westfield School and free to attend.