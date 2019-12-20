By Hope Hasenbank

The Akron-Westfield Dance Team started practicing the beginning of the school year to put together routines for State Dance. State Dance took place in Des Moines, Iowa. The dancers competed Thursday. They were awarded 3rd place in Hip Hop, 4th place in Kick, and 4th place in Pom. The Lady Westerners also received the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award with a team grade point average higher than 3.5.

Junior Tori Nemesio said her favorite part of state dance was “seeing the performances and being able to come together. I also enjoy dancing with my team and bonding on a new level.”

As you can imagine the competition was nerve racking. “Was I nervous? Most definitely. Everyone was on their tippy toes and breathing hard. The pressure was definitely there especially when everyone was talking about the what ifs,” Nemesio continued.

Overall, the dancers had a great year. Sophomore Kailey Jackson said, “This year we had a more cohesive team. However, we did not place as well as in past years but there’s always next year to improve.”

Wish you had seen the dances? They will be performing in late spring, so watch out for announcements on further information.