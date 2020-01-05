Linda Chrisjanna (Travis) Moffatt, Age 63

Linda Chrisjanna (Travis) Moffatt of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa, with her husband of 41 years, Richard, and one of his brothers at her side.

A funeral service was held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Akron. Arrangements were with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Chris was the youngest child of four born to Floyd and Linda (Riemer) Travis on August 17, 1956, in Newcastle, Wyo. For the first year of her life, Chris’ family lived on the AU7 Ranch outside of Newcastle. They then bought and moved to ranch near Newell, S.D. Chris was about 3 years of age when times were getting tough so Linda and the children: Lee, Sharon, Judie, and Chris, moved to Gillette, Wyo., area so Linda could teach in country schools while Floyd sold the ranch at Newell. The Summer of 1960, Chris was nearly four-years-old when her father died while fighting a timber fire north of Gillette. After Floyd’s passing, Linda continued to teach in various rural schools in Wyoming until she and Chris moved to Yankton, S.D. to care for Linda’s ailing mother, Lydia. Chris’ sister, Sharon (her only living sibling), has fond memories of helping take care of her baby sister (they were 14 years apart) during the hours their mother taught school. Chris was quite young when her father passed, but one memory she remembered and shared was of her making “soup” for him. She was probably three years old and she mixed dirt, water, and weed seeds in a small pan; her father would pretend to eat it and complimented her on how good it was.

Chris graduated from Yankton High School in 1974. She enjoyed all animals, especially birds and squirrels. Later in life while she was confined at home, she got very interested in genealogy and spent hours researching on the internet. She also enjoyed cooking and was an excellent cook. Chris was united in marriage to Richard A. Moffatt in June 1978. Chris and Richard had more than one business together. When they were first married, they milked cows and raised calves. Chris was the dominate worker in this operation while Richard was still working in the packing plant. Later they owned and operated a cleaning business called “Dust Busters.” Lastly, she owned, operated, and managed Chuggers, a local business in her hometown of Akron, for about 10 years. Chris quit the business due to her health in 2014. She had been failing in health for the last five years. She had been in and out of the hospital the past six-eight months with worsening health issues.

Chris is survived by her husband, Richard; five children: Stacy (Deb) Moffatt, Shane (Jamie) Moffatt, Jessica (Mason) Moffatt Lavaway, Cody Moffatt, and Misty Moffatt; and nine grandchildren.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.