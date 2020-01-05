Oscar A. Anderson, Age 95

Oscar Alvin Anderson was born July 22, 1924 to Albin A and Minnie A (Waag) Anderson on the family farm near Spink, S.D. Oscar passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Alcester Care Center in Alcester, S.D. at the age of 95 years and 5 months.

Oscar was baptized and confirmed at Union Creek Lutheran Church. He attended rural schools in Union County, S.D. and graduated from Akron High School in Akron, Iowa in 1942. He farmed the family farm for his mother after high school as his father died when he was six years old.

He married LaVonne Erickson of Beresford August 15, 1953. To this union were born Denton of Aurora, Colo. and Debra Long of Tempe, Ariz. In 1960 they purchased a farm two miles west of Alcester where they farmed until 1990. They moved to Alcester in 1994 where they lived until they moved to the Denver, Colo. area in 2008. They returned to the Alcester area in 2014.

Oscar served on the Dodd school board as treasurer for two terms and served as co-chairman of the building committee when the rural schools reorganized with the Alcester school. He served one term on the Alcester school board. He served on the ASC committee from Big Springs township for two years. He worked at Coast to Coast hardware in Hawarden, Iowa for two years. He and LaVonne also worked at CoilCraft in Hawarden for two and a half years. They were the oldest workers there. They frequently won weekly awards for quality and efficiency.

Oscar was appreciative of all his friends in the communities of Alcester, Beresford, S.D., Hawarden, Akron and Spink and the Aurora, Colo. community.

Surviving him are his son Denton and daughter Debra and her husband Frank Long; three grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Natalie, and Austin Long; and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Lowell Anderson and one sister, Marie Jacobsen.