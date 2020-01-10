A-W trumpeter selected for High School Honor Band

Akron-Westfield senior Taylor Pierce is one of approximately 180 high school musicians from 37 area high schools who combined their talents for the 66th annual Northwest Iowa Honor Band Festival this past Saturday, Jan. 4, in Eppley Auditorium at the Morningside College Campus in Sioux City.

Membership was chosen through auditions held Nov. 4 in Storm Lake from among 369 entries.

Pierce is the daughter of Kelli and Chris Pierce, of Akron. She participates in A-W’s instrumental music activities under the direction of A-W Band Director Jacob Hecht.

This is the second time Taylor has been selected for the high school honor band. She received the honor as a sophomore.