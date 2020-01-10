Kevin McGinnis, Age 60

Kevin McGinnis of Akron, Iowa, passed away at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron with military honors provided by the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post 186 in Akron. Burial will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through ww.rexwinkelfh.com.

Kevin Walter McGinnis was born on July 23, 1959 to Jack and Mary (Bakker) McGinnis in Johnstown, Pa. When he was about three years old, their family moved to Hudson, S.D. He attended Hudson Community Schools. He enlisted in the United States Army at 17 years old on March 15, 1977. Kevin completed his high school diploma while enlisted. He also had an opportunity to travel while enlisted; he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., and went to training in Alaska and Germany. Kevin was honorably discharged on February 12, 1980. He was united in marriage to Nancy Carson on May 23, 1986 in Elk Point, S.D. and they made their home in Sioux City, Iowa. Kevin worked at the Sioux City Foundry for 15 years before he began working various construction jobs. He was also a member of the Boilermaker Union. Their family later moved to Akron, Iowa to be closer to family. Kevin quit working construction and started working with Nancy cleaning homes. They retired in 2018 due to Kevin’s health.

Kevin enjoyed golfing; he once made a hole in one at the Akron Golf Course! He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He also loved playing chess and annual holiday poker games with family and friends.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Tanya Jackson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Bobby Carson of Sioux City, Iowa; Traevon and Tyree Jackson; step-dad, David “Bud” Lias of Akron; siblings: Jack (Lois) McGinnis of Berthoud, Colo., Lois (Jerry) Rhodes-Mahoney of Lincoln, Neb., Ed McGinnis of Akron; and Mark (Laura) McGinnis of Columbus, Neb.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Jack McGinnis; mother, Mary Lias; son-in-law, James Jackson; and brother-in-law, Jim Rhodes.