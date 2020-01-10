Librarians’ begin 2020 Adult Winter Reading Program

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron Public Library’s first reading program of 2020 is just for adults.

Beginning Jan. 2, people can earn prizes by reading books, eBooks and audio books found in the Akron Public Library or by participating in library programs.

It’s really simple to join the fun. When a participant checks the library materials back in or attends a program, he or she will be given a “Scratch Ticket.” Each ticket will either be a prize winner or a non-winning ticket.

Non-winning tickets and only non-winning tickets are entered into drawings for one of three grand prizes:

• Maynard’s Foods: $50 grocery certificate;

• Dirks Hardware: $35 soft-sided buffalo-plaid insulated cooler which will hold both beverages and books or tablets; and

• Thorson Drug: $20 gift certificate and Sherpa throw blanket.

Winning scratch ticket prizes include gift certificates and/or merchandise from Akron Gold & Silver, Akron Jo’s Cafe, Akron Lumber Company, Akron Pizza Ranch, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars, Chubs Country Store, Mindy’s Designs, Serenity Salon, and Twin Flames Massage & Wellness Centre. There are also prizes of Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Bucks and library merchandise.

The 2020 Adult Reading Program runs until Feb. 28, on which date the Grand Prize winners will be drawn.

Just stop in at the library, which is located at 350 Reed St., and sign up to participate in the program.

For more information, call the librarians at 712-568-2601.