Westfield officials take office

By Julie Ann Madden

Before 2019 dipped into history, the Westfield council reorganized to continue municipal operations.

At 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Westfield City Hall, outgoing Mayor Mike Tadlock met with Councilor Beth Terpstra, who was elected to the mayoral seat in the November 2019 election. He issued her the mayoral Oath of Office and bid farewell to City Hall.

At 3:30 p.m., Terpstra conducted her first mayoral duties with the swearing in of new Councilor Nathan Wolf and incumbent Councilor Marcia Dewey.

At 4 p.m., the council was to have held a special meeting to appoint Westfield resident Hayden McInnis to fill the council seat vacancy created by the resignation of Council James Feauto in November 2019 and to pass a resolution to sell a municipal lot. However, both needed “majority” votes, which requires four of the five councilors voting. These had been tabled from the council’s Dec. 23 meeting due to shortage of councilors present.

These items had to be tabled again as there wasn’t enough councilors present at the special Dec. 31 meeting. Another meeting was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, which is after this week’s press time. If enough councilors are present, then after the appointment is approved, McInnis will take the Oath of Office.

At their Dec. 23 meeting, the council unanimously approved paying two people who recreated city records allegedly destroyed by former City Clerk Angela Sorensen who is awaiting trial on criminal charges.

Barbette Grimm, who had served more than two decades as the town’s city clerk, was contracted to assist current City Clerk Talia Evenson. She was paid $6,859.15 plus Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) benefits. Westfield resident Karen Wardrip was paid $556.25 for her work.

According to Evenson, the two recreated all the billing and fund accounting software records as well as financial reports and “so much more. Thank you to both — the city would have had even more difficulties if not for the help of Grimm and Wardrip.”

The council members also unanimously approved paying Northwest REC $3,850.66 to replace three transformers at the city’s wastewater lift station.

They tabled bids for installing a motion sensor light on the Westfield Community Center’s main entrance in order to wait for quotes submitted but not received.

The council thanked residents for participating in the annual Christmas Lighting Contest. The first, second and third place winners won utility bill credits of $50, $30 and $20 respectively. First place winner was Curt and Kathy Eden, Bill and Nancy McFarland were second, and Marilyn Bohr, third.

They also thanked Hummers Roadhouse owners Brenda and Rod Buckholz for donating a wreath to decorate City Hall and thanked The Station owners, the Morehead family, for hanging the Christmas lights on Union Street.

Their regular monthly meeting is set for 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at City Hall.