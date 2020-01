A-W wrestlers participate in EP-J Invite

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team traveled to Elk Point Dec. 21 to participate in the Elk Point-Jefferson Invite.

Akron-Westfield results:

106: Bryce Jurgensen: Place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Bryce Jurgensen received a bye; Quarterfinal – Wyatt Skuodas (Hinton) won by fall over Bryce Jurgensen (Fall 5:22); Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) won by major decision over Bryce Jurgensen (MD 12-2)

132: Landyn Vossberg: Place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Braden Sehr (Canton) won by fall over Landyn Vossberg (Fall 0:14); Cons. Round 1 – Landyn Vossberg received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) won by fall over Landyn Vossberg (Fall 1:20)

138: Micheal Varns: Place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) won by fall over Micheal Varns (Fall 0:35); Cons. Round 1 – Micheal Varns received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Payton Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) won by fall over Micheal Varns (Fall 3:59)

145: Kyle Welch: Place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Carson Norgaard (Tri-Valley) won by decision over Kyle Welch (Dec 9-5); Cons. Round 1 – Kyle Welch received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Kyle Welch won by decision over Landon Smith (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) (Dec 6-1); Cons. Round 3 – Mace Plucker (Parker) won by fall over Kyle Welch (Fall 0:44)

195: Logan Smith: Place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Logan Smith received a bye; Quarterfinal – Tanner Even (Parker) won by fall over Logan Smith (Fall 1:20); Cons. Round 2 – Logan Smith received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Jon Keller (Millard North) won by major decision over Logan Smith (MD 14-2)

220: Lakin Heeren (4-12): Place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 – Lakin Heeren received a bye; Quarterfinal – Marshall Baldwin (Canton) won by fall over Lakin Heeren (Fall 0:51); Cons. Round 2 – Lakin Heeren received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Eddie (Heriberto) Topete (West Sioux) won by fall over Lakin Heeren (Fall 0:58).