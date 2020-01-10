Boys fall to RSM

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball faced a tough Remsen St. Mary’s team Dec. 17 at home losing, 75-29.

Leading scorer for the Westerners was Sawyer Drent with 14 points from four 3-point shots and one field goal. He also added four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Carter Drent had four points from one field goal and two free throws; two rebounds.

Derek Vanderlinden had four points from two field goals; one rebound; three assists.

Tanner Derochie had three points from a 3-point shot; one steal; two blocks.

Colton Dennison had two points from a field goal; three rebounds; one steal.

Sam Mullinix had two points from a field goal; one rebound; two assists.

Jack Anderson had one rebound and one assist.

Daytona Foley had two rebounds.

AW 8 – 5 – 8 – 8 = 29

RSM 21 – 30 – 16 – 8 = 75

Vs Hinton

The boys faced Hinton at home Jan. 3, losing 92-57. Their record stands at 0-7.

The boys started out strong and led by seven at the start of the game but couldn’t hold on to the lead and were behind at the half 54-35.

(No individual stats available at press time)

AW 13 – 22 – 13 – 9 = 57

H 17 – 37 – 18 – 20 = 92