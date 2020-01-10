Girls basketball defeats RSM

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team faced Remsen St. Mary’s Dec. 17 at home, winning 62-24 before the Christmas break.

Leading scorer for A-W was McKenna Henrich with 23 points coming from 11 field goals and one free throw. She also added six rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block.

Chloee Colt had 15 points from three 3-point shots, two field goals, and two free throws. She also added one rebound, seven assists, and eight steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 14 points from seven field goals. She also added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Jaden Harris had four points from two field goals; one rebound; one assist; and two steals.

McKenna Moats had two points from two free throws; one rebound; one assist.

Kassie Vanderlinden had two points from a filed goal; one assist; one steal.

Taryn Wilken had two points from a field goal; one rebound.

Elise Knapp had six rebounds, two assists, and one block.

McKenna Van Eldik had three rebounds and one steal.

Alyssa Nemesio had one rebound and one assist.

Nevaeh Beyer had one rebound and one steal.

Hailey Watkins had two rebounds.

Hailey Wilken had one rebound.

AW 18 – 17 – 17 – 10 = 62

RSM 8 – 5 – 6 – 5 = 24