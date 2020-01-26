Snowstorm blasts area causing much havoc

The Akron area was hammered with a winter storm, which began in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 17, causing many school and business closings.

The storm included snow, freezing rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions. Once the snow stopped, freezing drizzle and rain began coating roads with a sheet of ice.

That evening the area was under a wind advisory. Strong winds accompanied Friday’s snow with gusts between 35 and 45 mph reported. Even stronger winds arrived with the passage of an arctic cold front on Saturday. Winds gusted over 50 mph in many locations, with a select few reaching 58 mph or higher.

Most locations around the area saw 4” – 8” inches of snow by the time the system moved out on Saturday night.

Travel was extremely hazardous, with numerous “no travel advisories.” Interstate 29 was closed for a period of time from Sioux Falls,S.D., to the North Dakota border and Interstate 90 was closed between Sioux Falls and Mitchell, S.D. Significant blowing and drifting snow was common through Saturday.

Bitter cold temperatures remained through the weekend with temperatures near zero and with wind chills in the -20s.

More snow is possible for this Wednesday and Thursday.