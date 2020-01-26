Solberg fills Akron Council vacancy

By Julie Ann Madden

One of newly-elected Akron Mayor Alex Pick’s first duties was to ask the council to appoint a person to fill his vacated council seat.

Eric Solberg was the only Akron resident who submitted a written note of his interest in the position. It’s his first time at seeking a public office.

Councilor Ryan Bergman made the motion for the appointment, and Councilor Joseph Small seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.

Then Pick gave Solberg the Oath of Office and welcomed him to the council table.

In 2001, the Alcester-Hudson Class of 1997 alum earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. He is employed with Hoegemeyer Hybrids as a Product Agronomist as well as he farms.

Solberg and his wife, Annie, have two children: Kate, 12; and Lane, 8, who attend Akron-Westfield Community School.

Solberg enjoys hunting, bicycling, camping and farming. He is a member of Grace Baptist Church in Vermillion, S.D., and the A-W Athletic Booster Club.