Police exchange places

By Julie Ann Madden

At their Jan. 14 meeting, Akron councilors accepted Police Officer Andrew Hansen’s resignation — exactly one year from his date of hire.

Hansen has accepted a police officer position with the City of Hinton. His last full-time day on the job in Akron was Jan. 2. However, he will continue to serve as Akron’s reserve officer.

Councilor Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher made the motion to accept Hansen’s resignation and Councilor Ryan Bergman seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.

Akron wasn’t without a second full-time policeman very long as Akron’s current reserve officer, Mark Reed, of Le Mars, was hired to fill the full-time vacancy.

Reed has served as Akron’s interim police chief several times in the last few years when city officials were without a police chief. He has been an Akron reserve officer since March 2005.

He will not be able to be full-time until June 1. On that date he retires from the Le Mars Police Department with 35 years of law enforcement experience. He plans to work for Akron for four years, then fully retire.

One advantage of having Reed, who will have the rank of Captain, is that he owns a canine officer, a Belgian Malinois-cross named “Doc.”

Councilor Joseph Small made the motion to hire Reed, and Councilor Julie Ford seconded it. The vote was unanimous.