Soldier’s care package items sought

Airman First Class Brady Bergman, an Akron-Westfield Class of 2018 alumnus, has been deployed, an assignment that he volunteered for when a fellow airman became sick and was unable to be deployed, according to Bobbie Jo Kenny of rural Akron.

“Let us come together as a community to show this young soldier his service is appreciated during his deployment overseas with a community-assembled care package,” is an appreciation campaign that has been started to thank Bergman for his service.

Donations, cards, letters, and pictures will be accepted until Feb. 1. Items are being accepted at The Akron Hometowner, Akron-Westfield Community School, Britton Chiropractic & Rehab Clinic and Thorson Drug.

Bergman joined the Iowa Air National Guard 185th Security Forces as soon as he turned 18. He was still in his senior year of high school. He is the son of Ryan and Sue Bergman of Akron.