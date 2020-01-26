A-W girls pull out win over WS in overtime

It was a great game between Akron-Westfield and West Sioux girls basketball teams Jan. 14 in Akron. The teams were tied at 45 at the end of regulation sending the game to overtime. A-W came out on top, 51-47. A-W’s Conference record is 4-1 and overall record is 8-3 after the win.

Leading scorer for A-W was Natalie Nielsen with 16 points coming from six field goals and four free throws. She also added 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 7 blocks.

McKenna Henrich added 12 points from two 3-point shots, two field goals, and two free throws. She also added 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. McKenna hurt her ankle in the second half of the game and had to come out.

Jaden Harris had 11 points from three 3-point shots and one field goal. She also added 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

Chloee Colt had 9 points from two field goals and five free throws. She also added 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Nevaeh Beyer had 3 points from one 3-point shot. She also added 3 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Elise Knapp added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

McKenna Van Eldik added 1 rebound and 2 assists.

AW 17 – 9 – 13 – 6 – 6 = 51

WS 11 – 12 – 9 – 13 – 2 = 47