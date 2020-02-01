Senior Spotlight Alayna Mullinix

By: Sabrina Gutierrez

Alayna Mullinix was born on June 13, 2001, to Don and Rachel Mullinix in Sioux City, Iowa. She has five siblings, Zoe, Laken, Sam, Sophie, and Maya.

High school activities include softball and golf, her favorites. When Alayna was younger she saw herself as a professional softball player. Some of Alayna’s most memorable moments are participating at state golf and state softball. She’s been introduced to so many people through sports. She loves being involved in as many things as possible.

Alayna’s parents and coaches inspired her the most throughout high school. They have pushed her to be the best that she can be. Her parents are always there to support her and she really appreciates that. They have shown her what dedication really looks like.

Growing up her parents dedicated themselves to getting her to travel ball practices and games. Alayna’s accolades include: all-state, all-conference and all-district, making her the athlete she is today. These achievements have shown her hard work pays off, but she’s still going to continue to work hard this season.

Her favorite movies are “Burlesque”, “Mamma Mia”, and any Christmas movie. Her favorite musicians are Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jake Hoot, and Chris Young.

Her favorite childhood memory is getting up early in the morning to drive to wrestling meets every weekend with her dad and brother and learning the words to every Toby Keith and Garth Brooks song.

The best excuse she heard for not turning in homework was by Colton Dennison. He said, “My car got broken into.” But the twist is that it actually happened.

Alayna’s favorite class was Personal Finance because it was the only class that taught her information that she will use in her adult life. After high school Alayna plans to graduate college, get married and start a family. She is employed as a waitress at Spink Cafe and Lazy Lanes.

Alayna’s biggest regret in high school was being too scared to do something out of her comfort zone. Her advice is, “You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.”