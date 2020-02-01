By: Alyssa Musel

This week I asked Senior Megan Swancutt about the widely known activity here at Akron-Westfield known as wrestling cheerleading. Megan is the team’s cheer captain and the only senior. The A-W wrestling cheer team is coached by Kim Swancutt. In addition to Megan, the remaining ten cheerleaders are Junior Emma Noll, Sophomores Sadie Toben, Jersey Wendel, and Kailey Jackson. Rounding out the team are Freshmen Ellie Martinsen, Cambrie Raub, Savannah Bursell, Aracely Orozco, Riley Blake, and Skye Small.

Wrestling cheerleaders practice and memorize 80 cheers. Can you memorize 80 cheers? I know I couldn’t. Great job and keep up the hard work!

Megan’s favorite part about being a wrestling cheerleader and captain is that she enjoys being a good role model and someone the team can ask for advice since she is the longest serving cheerleader.

Coach Swancutt drives them to the meets so they arrive about half an hour before the meet begins. At every tournament the hosting school’s cheer team sponsors a hospitality room, this includes A-W. The room has lots of food and gives everyone the chance to talk to other cheer teams.

Megan’s definition of a cheerleader is someone who represents their school in a positive manner by having good sportsmanship, honesty, responsibility and teamwork. As cheer captain, she teaches the cheers, calls the cheers and decides the meet hairstyle. She takes team concerns to the coach and tries to make everyone happy. During their meetings they go over the schedule for the week, assign locker decorations, and plan for upcoming events. Some events they have to organize are fundraisers, pep-rallies and cheer camps.

The only negative of being a wrestling cheerleader is giving up three months of Saturdays. She believes that the team works well together. They also have positive attitudes, even when they have to wake up early on a Saturday morning.

Megan concludes, “Wrestling cheer is very different than basketball cheer in the same way that basketball is different from wrestling. There are different rules, cheers, and uniforms. Wrestling cheer is also competitive. Some cheerleaders will challenge other cheer teams across the mat. You want to be the loudest and sharpest in order to have bragging rights.”