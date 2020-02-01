By: Hope Hasenbank

American poet Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Large Group Speech members express themselves through performances that make an impact on others. Practices began at the end of November for this year’s season. On Sunday, January 19, the Large Group Speech members showcased their skills at a public performance called ‘locals’. This event prepares them for districts.

Districts were held at Sioux City East High School this last Saturday. We will publish the results of the five varsity (sophomores through seniors) groups and three junior varsity (freshmen) in next week’s issue.