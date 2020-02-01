Boys have tough week

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team had a tough week losing three games to: Remsen St. Mary’s Jan. 21, 66-34; Elk Point-Jefferson Jan. 23, 70-32; and MMCRU Jan. 24, 76-56 bring their record to 0-12.

Against MMCRU, the boys came out fighting and played a solid 2.5 quarters before MMCRU figured things out. A-W led after one, 18-13, and at the half, 36-35. In the third quarter MMCRU out scored A-W 18 to 10, and in the fourth quarter 23 to 10.

The Drent brothers led the way for A-W scoring 14 points each. Carter had two 3-point shots, and four field goals while brother Sawyer had three 3-point shots, two field goals, and 1 free throw.

Jack Anderson had 12 points from five field goals, and two free throws.

Daytona Foley and Colton Dennison added eight points each. Daytona had one 3-point shot, two field goals, and one free throw. Colton had three field goals and two free throws.

AW 18 – 18 – 10 – 10 = 56

MMCRU 13 – 22 – 18 – 23 = 76