Girls come close against MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team came within one of handing No. 6 ranked MMCRU in Class 1A their first loss Jan. 24 at home. A-W lost to MMCRU, 47-46, making their overall record 11-4 and MMCRU remains undefeated at 15-0.

A-W was ahead at the half 26-21. In the second half, the lead changed several times. With under two minutes to go A-W led 46-45. MMCRU was able to score one more basket taking the lead 47-45. MMCRU then fouled A-W and A-W was able to connect with one free throw bringing the score 47-46. A-W had a chance for the win with 28 seconds to go. A-W had the ball but was unable to score ending the game at 47-46.

Leading scorer for A-W was Chloee Colt with 16 points from three 3-point shots, one field goal, and five free throws adding 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 7 steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 13 from four field goals and five free throws adding 16 rebounds, 2 steals, and 5 blocks.

McKenna Henrich had seven points from two field goals and three free throws adding 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

Nevaeh Beyer had five points from one 3-point shot, and one field goal adding 2 steals.

Elise Knapp had two points from a field goal adding 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

McKenna Van Eldik added 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Taryn Wilken added 1 rebound.

AW 15 – 11 – 12 – 8 = 46

MMCRU 4 – 17 – 14 – 12 = 47