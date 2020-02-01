A-W wrestlers participate in Herb Irgens Invitational

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team participated in the Herb Irgens Invitational hosted by Battle Creek/Ida Grove. Placing for the Westerners in the two-day event was Logan Smith placing eighth at 220.

106 – Bryce Jurgensen place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jurgensen received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central) won by fall over Jurgensen (Fall 4:37); Cons. Round 2 – Jurgensen received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) won by decision over Jurgensen (Dec. 6-5).

113 – Eli Medina place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Medina received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – Dalton Warner (West Lyon) won by fall over Medina (Fall 1:25); Cons. Round 2 – Medina received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Gunnar Vohs (Woodbury Central) won by fall over Medina (Fall 3:13).

132 – Jader Briggs place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Briggs received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – Blake Abrahamson (Okoboji) won by fall over Briggs (Fall 4:17); Cons. Round 2 – Briggs received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Briggs won by fall over Nate Wright (Woodbine) (Fall 1:29); Cons. Round 4 – Damon Schmid (Kingsley-Pierson) won by fall over Briggs (Fall 0:46)

138 – Michael Varns place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Varns won by decision over Max Miller (Southeast Valley) (Dec 7-3); Champ. Round 2 – Jace Mulder (Western Christian) won by fall over Varns (Fall 0:26); Cons. Round 2 – Varns received a bye; Cons. Round 3 – Noah Strantz (Okoboji) won by fall over Varns (Fall 1:13).

152 – Lane Kenny place is unknown and scored 4.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Bret Hoyman (Emmetsburg) won by fall over Kenny (Fall 3:25); Cons. Round 1 – Kenny received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Kenny won by fall over Chayton Faulkner (Okoboji) (Fall 0:37); Cons. Round 3 – Kenny won by tech fall over Maxwel Jessen (East Sac County) (TF-1.5 5:13 (15-0)); Cons. Round 4 – Jireh Gallegos (Carroll) won by decision over Kenny (Dec 7-2).

160 – Cole Moffatt place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Colton Andersen (Emmetsburg) won by fall over Moffatt (Fall 1:50); Cons. Round 1 – Moffatt received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Moffatt won by fall over Zechariah Keokhamthong (Sioux Center) (Fall 2:23); Cons. Round 3 – Jackson Taylor (West Lyon) won by fall over Moffatt (Fall 3:31).

170 – Carson James place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) won by fall over James (Fall 1:25); Cons. Round 1 – James received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – James won by fall over Tyler Jurva (Spirit Lake Park) (Fall 3:04); Cons. Round 3 – James won by fall over Calvin Riehl (Southeast Valley) (Fall 4:34); Cons. Round 4 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) won by tech fall over James (TF-1.5 4:06 (15-0)).

195 – Lakin Heeren place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Heeren received a bye; Champ. Round 2 – Heeren won by fall over Clayton Schroeder (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall 3:11); Quarterfinal – Cedric Yoder (Gilbertville-Don Bosco) won by fall over Heeren (Fall 1:41); Cons. Round 4 – Cody Wintz (Okoboji) won by fall over Heeren (Fall 5:49).

220 – Logan Smith placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Brecken Conover (Ridge View) won by fall over Smith (Fall 2:33); Cons. Round 1 – Smith received a bye; Cons. Round 2 – Smith won by decision over John Groetken (Woodbury Central) (Dec 12-11); Cons. Round 3 – Smith won by fall over Kadien Dillavou (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 1:24); Cons. Round 4 – Smith won by fall over Erich Karsten (Solon) (Fall 0:41); Cons. Round 5 – Adam Mohning (Sioux Center) won by decision over Smith (Dec 8-2); 7th Place Match – Alberto Ortiz (Sibley-Ocheyedan) won by major decision over Smith (MD 8-0).