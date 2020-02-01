Wrestlers go 0-3 at Sheldon

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team went 0-3 Jan. 21 in Sheldon: vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien 66-12; vs. Hinton 48-22; vs. Westwood 51-27.
Vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien
106 – Coy De Boer over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points
113 – Forfeit
120 – Ian Klein over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points
126 – Forfeit
132 – Danny Pimental over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points
138 – Forfeit
145 – Gavin Leng over Kyle Welch by fall, 0 points
152 – Mason Warnke over Lane Kenny by 6-0 decision, 0 points
160 – Forfeit
170 – Evan Ball over Carson James by fall, 0 points
182 – Cole Moffatt over Cael Noteboom by fall, 6 points
195 – Mica Davis over Lakin Heeren, 0 points
220 – Logan Smith over Ross Bartz by fall, 6 points
285 – TK Lang over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points.
Vs. Hinton
106 – Wyatt Skuodas over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points
113 – Double forfeit
120 – Aiden Christiansen over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points
126 – Forfeit
132 – Mason Vondrak over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points
138 – Forfeit
145 – Logan Sewell over Kyle Welch by 10-6 decision, 0 points
152 – Kyle Brighton over Lane Kenny by 5-4 decision, 0 points
160 – Forfeit
170 Carson James over Isaac Richter by 13-1 major decision, 4 points
182 – Cole Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points
195 – Forfeit
220 – Logan Smith over Garrett Divis by fall, 6 points
285 – Cael Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points.
Vs. Westwood
106 – Bryce Jurgensen over Gabe Hernandez by fall, 6 points
113 – Forfeit
120 – Dillion Hunter over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points
126 – Forfeit
132 – Derek Gilbert over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points
138 – Forfeit
145 – Kyle Welch over Brady Brown by fall, 6 points
152 – Lane Kenny over Nathan Flystra by 6-2 decision, 3 points
160 – Forfeit
170 – Carson James over Steve Heilman by fall, 6 points
182 – Jackson Dewald over Cole Moffatt by fall, 0 points
195 – Omar Hernandez-Rivera over Lakin Heeren by fall, 0 points
220 – Logan Smith over Eddie Dundurand by fall, 6 points
285 – Jacob Leonard over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points