Wrestlers go 0-3 at Sheldon

Posted February 1, 2020 at 10:18 pm

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team went 0-3 Jan. 21 in Sheldon: vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien 66-12; vs. Hinton 48-22; vs. Westwood 51-27. Vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien 106 – Coy De Boer over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points 113 – Forfeit 120 – Ian Klein over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points 126 – Forfeit 132 – Danny Pimental over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points 138 – Forfeit 145 – Gavin Leng over Kyle Welch by fall, 0 points 152 – Mason Warnke over Lane Kenny by 6-0 decision, 0 points 160 – Forfeit 170 – Evan Ball over Carson James by fall, 0 points 182 – Cole Moffatt over Cael Noteboom by fall, 6 points 195 – Mica Davis over Lakin Heeren, 0 points 220 – Logan Smith over Ross Bartz by fall, 6 points 285 – TK Lang over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points. Vs. Hinton 106 – Wyatt Skuodas over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points 113 – Double forfeit 120 – Aiden Christiansen over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points 126 – Forfeit 132 – Mason Vondrak over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points 138 – Forfeit 145 – Logan Sewell over Kyle Welch by 10-6 decision, 0 points 152 – Kyle Brighton over Lane Kenny by 5-4 decision, 0 points 160 – Forfeit 170 Carson James over Isaac Richter by 13-1 major decision, 4 points 182 – Cole Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points 195 – Forfeit 220 – Logan Smith over Garrett Divis by fall, 6 points 285 – Cael Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points. Vs. Westwood 106 – Bryce Jurgensen over Gabe Hernandez by fall, 6 points 113 – Forfeit 120 – Dillion Hunter over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points 126 – Forfeit 132 – Derek Gilbert over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points 138 – Forfeit 145 – Kyle Welch over Brady Brown by fall, 6 points 152 – Lane Kenny over Nathan Flystra by 6-2 decision, 3 points 160 – Forfeit 170 – Carson James over Steve Heilman by fall, 6 points 182 – Jackson Dewald over Cole Moffatt by fall, 0 points 195 – Omar Hernandez-Rivera over Lakin Heeren by fall, 0 points 220 – Logan Smith over Eddie Dundurand by fall, 6 points 285 – Jacob Leonard over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points