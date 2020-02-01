Wrestlers go 0-3 at Sheldon

Posted February 1, 2020 at 10:18 pm

*Logn Smith.tif

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team went 0-3 Jan. 21 in Sheldon: vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien 66-12; vs. Hinton 48-22; vs. Westwood 51-27.

Vs. Sheldon/South O’Brien

106 – Coy De Boer over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points

113 – Forfeit

120 – Ian Klein over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points

126 – Forfeit

132 – Danny Pimental over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points

138 – Forfeit

145 – Gavin Leng over Kyle Welch by fall, 0 points

152 – Mason Warnke over Lane Kenny by 6-0 decision, 0 points

160 – Forfeit

170 – Evan Ball over Carson James by fall, 0 points

182 – Cole Moffatt over Cael Noteboom by fall, 6 points

195 – Mica Davis over Lakin Heeren, 0 points

220 – Logan Smith over Ross Bartz by fall, 6 points

285 – TK Lang over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points.

Vs. Hinton

106 – Wyatt Skuodas over Bryce Jurgensen by fall, 0 points

113 – Double forfeit

120 – Aiden Christiansen over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points

126 – Forfeit

132 – Mason Vondrak over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points

138 – Forfeit

145 – Logan Sewell over Kyle Welch by 10-6 decision, 0 points

152 – Kyle Brighton over Lane Kenny by 5-4 decision, 0 points

160 – Forfeit

170 Carson James over Isaac Richter by 13-1 major decision, 4 points

182 – Cole Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points

195 – Forfeit

220 – Logan Smith over Garrett Divis by fall, 6 points

285 – Cael Moffatt won by forfeit, 6 points.

Vs. Westwood

106 – Bryce Jurgensen over Gabe Hernandez by fall, 6 points

113 – Forfeit

120 – Dillion Hunter over Eli Medina by fall, 0 points

126 – Forfeit

132 – Derek Gilbert over Lukas Taylor by fall, 0 points

138 – Forfeit

145 – Kyle Welch over Brady Brown by fall, 6 points

152 – Lane Kenny over Nathan Flystra by 6-2 decision, 3 points

160 – Forfeit

170 – Carson James over Steve Heilman by fall, 6 points

182 – Jackson Dewald over Cole Moffatt by fall, 0 points

195 – Omar Hernandez-Rivera over Lakin Heeren by fall, 0 points

220 – Logan Smith over Eddie Dundurand by fall, 6 points

285 – Jacob Leonard over Cael Moffatt by fall, 0 points

Comments are closed.

Bla