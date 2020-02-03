Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold, Age 52

Teresa Ann Bay-Seibold, a resident of Blue Springs, Mo. passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lees Summit, Mo. A funeral service was held, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the First Bible Baptist Church, Blue Springs, MO. Burial followed at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Teresa’s family to help with her children’s education. Memories of Teresa and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Teresa was born April 13, 1967 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas S. and Shirley (VandePol) Bay. On September 27, 1991 she married Dave Seibold who survives of the home. Teresa was a daycare provider, a member of the Daycare Association, Bunko club and enjoyed crafting. She cherished the time she spent with her children. Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Bay; step-father, Otis W. Lael; step-brother, Michael Lael; grandparents, Bay and Seibold.

In addition to her husband, Dave Seibold of Blue Springs; Teresa is survived by her two sons, Ian Seibold and Ethan Seibold both of Blue Springs; mother, Shirley Bay-Lael of Hawarden, Iowa; step-brothers; Jim and John Lael; step-sisters, Ellen, Patty, and Lily; a host of nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Pam Waterman.