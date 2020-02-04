Donna Lee Hoepner, Age 74

On Monday, January 20, 2020, Donna Lee Hoepner of Hancock, Iowa, passed away with her family by her side at Methodist Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, Iowa attaining the age of 74 years, 7 months, and 21 days.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Eric Meissner officiating. Interment was held at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca was in charge of arrangements.

Donna Lee Hoepner, the daughter of Arlo and Wilma (Reemts) Rozell, was born May 30, 1945 in Akron, Iowa. Living close to the South Dakota border, she attended country school up until the 8th grade. Then she transferred to Akron High School where she graduated. Following graduation, Donna went to beauty school in Sioux City, Iowa, working as a beautician in Riverside. On November 8, 1967 Donna married Albert “Al” Hoepner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. To this union, two children were born: Shane and Devin. The family moved to Hancock, Iowa following the marriage of Donna and Al.

Donna was a homemaker who also owned her own hair studio out of her home called “Donna’s Hair Fashions” in Hancock. She did hair until the early 1990s when she started to focus her time on some of her hobbies and her family. Donna loved her pets. She had a few cats and dogs over the years that she enjoyed playing with. She wasn’t a big “out on the town” kind of person. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with family. She loved her kids, her grandkids, and her husband. Donna also liked to grow flowers in her garden. She kept a couple of pots and vases around the house, as well. Her favorite flowers were tulips and Irises.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Al Hoepner of Hancock, Iowa; her sons: Shane Hoepner and his wife Laurie of Hancock, Iowa; and Devin Hoepner and his wife Teresa of Avoca, Iowa; grandchildren: Logan, Holly, Ethan, and Aletha Hoepner; step-grandchildren: Shane Brockhoff and his wife Lacey of Walnut, Iowa; and Jared Brockhoff and his wife Cassie of Shelby, Iowa; brothers: Dennis “Denny” Rozell; and David Rozell and his wife Suzie all of Akron, Iowa; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.