Kathy Jean Batchelder, Age 60

Kathy Jean Batchelder of Hawarden, Iowa passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her residence under hospice care.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Hawarden with Rev. Barb Joy officiating. Private family inurnment will follow in the Grace Hill Cemetery at Hawarden. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family.

Kathy Jean Batchelder was born April 26, 1959 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of Gayland and Selma (Heeren) Small. She graduated from the Akron High School in 1977. She married Mark R. Russell on November 18, 1978 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Together the couple had 3 daughters, Royale, Brandie, and Amber. They lived in Ida Grove, Iowa before returning to Akron in 1982. The family moved to Alaska in 1985 and then to Palo Alto, California in 1989. They returned to Alaska in 1990 and Kathy began her nursing education. In 1993 the family relocated to Le Mars, Iowa. Mark passed away on October 26, 2003.

Kathy began working at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa, where she met her future husband. She married Robert Batchelder on August 6, 2005 at the United Methodist Church in Hawarden. They made their home in Hawarden and Kathy received her Associates Degree in Nursing from NCC in Sheldon in 2007. Kathy worked as a nurse at Family Healthcare of Siouxland and also at Siouxland Community Health. She was active in the United Methodist Church as a communion steward and helped to decorate the church for the holidays. She had a natural talent with gardening and especially with flowers, and inherited a green thumb from her grandmother Velma Heeren. She also enjoyed reading and attending many high school athletic events. Kathy loved the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Batchelder of Hawarden; 3 daughters, Royale and husband Mark Andrews of Waukee, Iowa, Brandie and husband Levi Backes of Holy Cross, Iowa, and Amber and husband Chris Minor of rural Akron, Iowa; 2 stepdaughters, Amanda Batchelder of Valley Springs, S.D. and Alexandria and husband Travis Osterkamp of Rock Valley, Iowa; grandchildren, Kasey Jae Andrews, Reese Nicole Andrews, Colin Robert Backes, Wyatt Christopher Backes, Ciara Jean Backes, Nash Eric Minor, and Rhetley La’Roy Osterkamp; her parents, Gayland and Selma Small of Akron; siblings, LouAnn and husband Tim Clarey of Sioux Falls, S.D., Brian and wife Melia Small of Akron and Brad and wife Lori Small of Merrill, Iowa; Robert’s parents, Jim and Carol Batchelder; and Marks’ siblings, Gary Russell, Dawn Miller, and Deb Frerichs.

Kathy was preceded in death by her first husband Mark Russell; and her grandparents, Elmer and Velma Heeren and Avery and Grace Small.