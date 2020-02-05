Janet Wakeman’s family is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Feb. 13, 2020. Please send birthday greetings to Janet at 1403 Ave I, Hawarden, IA 51023.

Janet was born in Norfolk, Neb. Her children are Rick (deceased) (Mickey) Wakeman, Sioux City; Roger (Pam) Wakeman, Hawarden; Jerry (Sharon) Wakeman, Akron; Bruce Wakeman, Hawarden; and Loren (Theresa) Wakeman, Hawarden. Janet has 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

Janet retired from Wells Blue Bunny in 2002 at the age of 72.