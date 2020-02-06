Couple celebrates 50th Anniversary

Harold & Sandra Pearson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on February 7.

Harold & Sandra (Witt) Pearson were married February 7, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Their children are Janel Pearson of Akron; Jason (Sara) Pearson of Hudson, S.D.; Jamie Pearson of Akron; and Jenna Pearson of Akron. Grandchildren are Sumer Hasenbank, Paige Hasenbank, Grace Pearson, Haylee Pearson, and Brody Pearson.

“Shorty and Sandy” plan to celebrate their anniversary later with a dance in Brunsville, Iowa on April 18. Save the date! Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 30171 484th Ave, Hawarden IA 51023.