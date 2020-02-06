Girls run over H-LP

The Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team defeated Harris-Lake Park on the road Jan. 31, 54-19 in a conference game. Overall record now stands at 13-5.

Leading scorer for A-W was Chloee Colt with 21 points from one 3-point shot, seven field goals, and four free throws. She also added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 8 steals.

Jaden Harris had 12 points from one 3-point shot, three field goals, and three free throws. She added 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

McKenna Henrich had 10 points from one 3-point shot, two field goals, and three free throws. She added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

McKenna Moats had 5 points from one 3-point shot and one field goal. She added 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 5 steals.

Alyssa Nemesio had 5 points from two field goals and one free throw. She added 1 rebound.

Elise Knapp had 1 point from a free throw. She added 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals.

Nevaeh Beyer added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals.

Taryn Wilken added 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

McKenna Van Eldik added 1 rebound.

Tori Nemesio added 2 steals.

As a team A-W had 19 field goals, four 3-point shots, 12 free throws, 10 offensive rebounds, 14 offensive rebounds, 13 assists, 28 steals, 1 block, and 11 fouls.

AW 17 – 22 – 10 – 5 = 54

HLP 6 – 2 – 8 – 3 = 19