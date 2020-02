Candy Jo Horn of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home – Schroeder Chapel in Akron. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com