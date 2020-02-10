Sonna Lou Trotzig, Age 91

Sonna Lou Trotzig of Akron, Iowa and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Sonna was born in Marion, Indiana on August 29, 1928 to Howard A. Lovrien and Geneieve (Taylor) Lovrien. Memorial services will take place at the Bower Chapel at Moorings Park in Naples, Florida on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Sonna attended grade school during the Great Depression in numerous midwestern states when her father worked for Swift and Co. The family eventually settled in Humboldt, Iowa, the home of many Lovrien family relatives. Upon graduation from Humboldt High School she attended the University of Iowa and graduated as a Registered Nurse. She met Joseph P. Trotzig in Iowa City, Iowa, while he attended medical school. They married in San Antonio, Texas on Oct. 1, 1949.

Sonna accompanied Joe to Germany in 1950 where he was stationed as a Captain in the U. S. Army of Occupation for two years of duty. They returned to Akron, Iowa in 1952 where Joe joined a medical practice. She worked in Joe’s medical office until she was needed at home to care for their growing family of four children. They lived in Akron for 36 happy years. Sonna was an avid reader and served on the Akron Library Board for 7 years and she also served on the Northwest Iowa Regional Library Board that monitored all the libraries in northwest Iowa. She loved to garden, sew, knit, cook, bake, and travel with her husband. She and Joe loved to play bridge with their friends, and they also played in numerous duplicate bridge tournaments. She and Joe liked to hunt for antiques and she liked to refinish antique furniture. She belonged to the Rural Home Culture Club as well as two book clubs.

Sonna and Joe moved to Florida in 1986 after Joe retired – first to Marco Island for 19 years and then to Moorings Park in Naples in 2005. She volunteered her time at a community health clinic on Marco Island and Meals on Wheels. She also researched her genealogy that resulted in her becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and Joe were also members of the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron.

Sonna and Joe were long time members of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron, Iowa, and Methodist Churches in Marco Island and Naples, Florida.

Sonna was a gentle soul and stoic in times of hardship attributable to her formative years being raised in the dust bowls of the Midwest during the 1930’s. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. In her own way she served the community of Akron by supporting her husband when he was called away for medical emergencies seven days a week, and often in the middle of the night. She enjoyed the simple things in life and was quick with words of wisdom for her children. She loved stopping for picnics while on trips with her family. While hunting for seashells on Marco Island, she made a point to not only look for the big beautiful shells, but also the smaller overlooked shells that had just as much charm and beauty.

Sonna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jayna Trotzig, her parents, and her brother, Howard “Bud” Lovrien. Left to cherish her memory are her husband; four children, Marten “Mat” Trotzig, and his wife, Gail; Joseph L. Trotzig, and his wife, Coyla; Marta Trotzig Cody, and her husband, Keith; and Karen Trotzig Gase, and her husband Rich; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the name of the Akron Public Library or Friends of the Collier County Library. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her husband at 2355 Rue Du Jardin #342, Naples, FL 34105.