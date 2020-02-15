Boys lose two

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team continues to struggle. They had a rough week at home losing two games: a loss to Gehlen Catholic, 77-44, Feb. 4, and to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 71-52, Feb. 7. The boys overall record is 0-17.

The boys always start hard and it’s not that they don’t try — they really do try hard and fight. What looks like happens is they seem to run out of steam in the second half and especially in the last quarter.

Against Gehlen: A-W scored first but Gehlen came back and led after one, 18-15. At the half, it was Gehlen on top, 36-25. In the third quarter, Gehlen outscored A-W 29-3. In the fourth quarter, A-W actually outscored Gehlen 16-12, but it wasn’t enough.

Leading scorer for A-W was Carter Drent with 9 points from two 3-point shots, one field goal, and one free throw.

Sawyer Drent had 8 points from two 3-point shots and one field goal.

Tanner Derochie had 7 points from one 3-point shot and two field goals.

Derek Vanderlinden had 6 points from three field goals.

Jack Anderson had 4 points from two field goals.

Sam Mullinix had 3 points from a 3-point shot.

Daytona Foley had 2 points from a field goal.

Tyson Fairbanks had 2 points from a field goal,

Landon Schuknecht had 2 points from a field goal.

Colton Dennison had 1 point from a free throw.

AW 15 – 10 – 3 – 16 = 44

GC 18 – 18 – 29 – 12 = 77

VS HMS

AW 11 – 14 – 11 – 16 = 52

HMS 14 – 21 – 15 – 21 = 71