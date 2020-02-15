Girls have good week

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had a good week at home defeating Gehlen Catholic, 54-46, Feb. 4, and defeating Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 59-31, Feb. 7 bringing their overall record to 15-5.

Against Gehlen: the game was close. A-W was behind 30–29 at the half and remained close much of the second half. With 1:27 to go, the score was A-W on top 49-45. From this point on, the scores came from free throws. Gehlen made one free throw while A-W made five to end the game at 54-46.

Leading scorer for A-W was Chloee Colt with 18 from three 3-point shots, 1 field goal, and seven free throws. She also added 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Elise Knapp had 10 points from three field goals and four free throws. She added 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Nevaeh Beyer had 10 points from two field goals and six free throws. She added 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 steals.

Jaden Harris had 9 points from one 3-point shot and three field goals. She added 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

McKenna Henrich had 5 points from two field goals and one free throw. She added 7 rebounds and 1 steal.

Taryn Wilken had 2 points from a field goal. She added 1 rebound.

McKenna Moats added 1 assist and 1 steal.

AW 15 – 14 – 11 – 14 = 54

GC 9 – 21 – 12 – 4 = 46

VS. HMS

AW 11 – 17 – 21 – 10 = 59

HMS 12 – 9 – 4 – 6 = 31