Basketball post-season

The Akron-Westfield basketball teams begin post season play soon.

Girls

The girls (Class 1A Region 1) begin post-season play Feb. 13 at home when they face Trinity Christian at 7 p.m. Winner of this match will face the winner of the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Harris-Lake Park match Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at A-W.

Semifinals will be held Feb. 21 at Kingsley-Pierson with the region championship game Feb. 26 at Le Mars Community High School.

Boys

The boys (Class 1A District 1) begin post-season Feb. 17, 7 p.m. when they face MMCRU at MMCRU. The winner will face South O’Brien Feb. 20, 8 p.m. at South O’Brien.

The next round will also be held at South O’Brien Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. with the championship game Feb. 27, 7 p.m. at Sioux Center.