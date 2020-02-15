A-W wrestlers compete at Sectionals Smith advances to Districts

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team participated in Sectional Feb. 8 at Woodbury Central in Moville with the top two-place finishers advancing to Districts Feb. 15 in Mapleton.

For A-W, Logan Smith finished second at 220 and advances to the District tournament. The team finished seventh with 106.5 points.

Smith scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Smith received a bye () (Bye); Semifinal – Smith won by fall over Zach Erpelding (Alta-Aurelia) 12-8 (Fall 1:23); 1st Place Match – Brian King (South Central Calhoun) won by fall over Smith (Fall 5:37); 2nd Place Match – Smith won by no contest over Zach Erpelding (Alta-Aurelia).

Third Place

Cole Moffatt (160) placed third and scored 15.5 team points. Quarterfinal – Moffatt won by tech fall over Braulio Munoz (Westwood – Sloan) (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0)); Semifinal – Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) won by fall over Moffatt (Fall 1:38); Third Place Match – Moffatt won by fall over Nathan Pobanz (East Sac County) (Fall 3:09); Second Place Match – Teegan Tschampel (Hinton) won by fall over Moffatt (Fall 1:54).

Fourth Place

Bryce Jurgensen (106) placed fourth and scored 9.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Jurgensen won by decision over Aidan Schumacher (Alta-Aurelia) (Dec 11-5); Semifinal – Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central – Moville) won by fall over Jurgensen (Fall 0:45); Third Place Match – Gabe Hernandez (Westwood – Sloan) won by fall over Jurgensen (Fall 4:11).

Micheal Varns (138) placed fourth and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Varns won by fall over Kyan Schultzen (Woodbury Central – Moville) (Fall 3:23); Semifinal – Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun) won by fall over Varns (Fall 0:22); Third Place Match – Brock Mitchell (Lawton-Bronson) won by fall over Varns (Fall 2:39).

Carson James (170) placed fourth and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – James won by fall over Steve Heilman (Westwood – Sloan) (Fall 3:02); Semifinal – Sterling Rodman (East Sac County) won by fall over James (Fall 2:53) Third Place Match – Landon Schleisman (South Central Calhoun) won by fall over James (Fall 2:48).

Fifth Place

Eli Medina (113) placed fifth and scored 6.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Gunnar Vohs (Woodbury Central – Moville) won by decision over Medina (Dec 12-5); Cons. Semi – Medina received a bye; Fifth Place Match – Medina received a bye.

Jader Briggs (132) placed fifth and scored 8.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Schade Larson (Alta-Aurelia) won by fall over Briggs (Fall 1:10); Cons. Semi – Briggs received a bye; Fifth Place Match – Briggs won by fall over Derek Gilbert (Westwood – Sloan) (Fall 1:18).

Kyle Welch (145) placed fifth and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Dawson Mack (East Sac County) won by decision over Welch (Dec 7-6); Cons. Semi – Welch won by fall over Dillon Ferris (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 0:48); Fifth Place Match – Welch won by fall over Brady Brown (Westwood – Sloan) (Fall 2:47).

Lane Kenny (152) placed fifth and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Maxwel Jessen (East Sac County) won by fall over Kenny (Fall 2:28); Cons. Semi – Kenny won by fall over Brody Stauter (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:35); Fifth Place Match – Kenny won by fall over Tanner Hall (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 1:20).

Sixth Place

Lakin Heeren (195) placed sixth and scored 4.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brandon Mier (Alta-Aurelia) won by fall over Heeren (Fall 0:27); Cons. Semi – Heeren received a bye; Fifth Place Match – Jayden Soard (South Central Calhoun) won by major decision over Heeren (MD 12-3).

Cael Moffatt (285) placed sixth and scored 4.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Warren Smith (Woodbury Central – Moville) won by fall over Moffatt (Fall 1:01); Cons. Semi – Moffatt received a bye; Fifth Place Match – Waylen Gemberling (South Central Calhoun) won by medical forfeit over Moffatt.

Team Results

1. Woodbury Central 217.0 points

2. Westwood Sloan 186.0 points

3. South Central Calhoun 162.0 points

4. Alta-Aurelia 134.0 points

5. Hinton 132.5 points

6. East Sac County 128.5 points

7. Akron-Westfield 106.5 points

8. Lawton-Bronson, 50 points