Five A-W Speech groups win at State

Every single one!

The Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech contestants performed in five state contest categories, and all five came home with overall Division I – Superior ratings.

Even better, the four varsity groups received “Straight I’s” — an “I” rating from every one of their three-judge panels on Feb. 8 at the Northwest Large Group State Contest site in Le Mars.

“That is an accomplishment rarely achieved,” said Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech Coach Susan Anderson.

At the Le Mars site, there were 110 high school Large Group Speech teams competing in the Northwest Iowa State Contest Division. Speech Contests are not divided into classes like sports’ teams are. All Speech contestants compete together — regardless of their district’s student enrollment numbers.

Here are A-W’s five groups’ results.

Straight I Ratings

• Choral Reading – “The Life of a Teenager,” performed by Nevaeh Beyer, Raileigh Edwards, Aubie Hartman, Keira Hillrichs, Kayla Johnson, Cassie Miller, Madelynn Munsen, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, Landon Schuknecht, Sean Steffen, Sadie Toben, Kailee Tucker, and Kyle Welch.

• Readers Theatre – “I Just Wanna Tell Somebody,” with cast comprised of Jack Anderson, Aubie Hartman, Kayla Johnson, Emma Martinac, Cael Moffatt, Tori Nemesio, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, Landon Schuknecht, Hannah Schwartz, Sean Steffens, Megan Swancutt, Kailee Tucker and Kyle Welch.

• Ensemble Acting – “I Bring You Flowers,” performed by Jack Anderson and Megan Swancutt.

• Ensemble Acting – “Thistle Blossoms,” with Cassie Miller and Madelynn Munsen.

Overall I Rating

• Junior Varsity – Freshmen: Ensemble Acting – “Bathers,” performed by Sophia Martinac, Ellie Martinsen and Lauryn Saathoff. At state, two judges awarded them “I” ratings and the third judge gave them a “II – Excellent” rating.

“Congratulations to all of these Westerners who have worked so hard to achieve these outstanding ratings,” said Anderson.