Individual Event Speech

By: Hope Hasenbank

“Akron-Westfield Individual Events (IE) Speech has a long rich tradition. The tradition continues this year with a small but quality group of speakers. This year there are ten students involved in IE Speech,” says head coach Mr. Joel Schroeder. Students have the opportunity to show off their speaking skills. Categories within IE Speech are: After-Dinner Speaking, Broadcasting, Impromptu, Storytelling, and many more. A-W’s speech program is very competitive, which requires involved coaches. In addition to Mr. Schroeder, Mr. Victor Mena joins the program this year for the first time.

Competitions get progressively more difficult. Parents and friends are invited to IE’s Speech recital at A-W on February 24, at 6 p.m. The recital showcases the student’s hard work for those not able to go to another event. Districts is the next level on February 29, at Woodbury Central High School in Moville. Students who receive a Division I rating move on to state speech. State speech takes place at Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll on March 14.

Students can also be selected to All-State which takes place at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on March 30.