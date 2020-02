Hawarden Regional Healthcare (HRH) CEO Jayson Pullman will be at the Akron Community Center (aka Akron Senior Center, 240 S. Fourth St.) on Thursday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m., to speak about the options at HRH and taking over the Akron medical clinic.

Anyone who is interested in what’s going on with MercyOne Akron Family Medicine and HRH is invited to come listen.