2020 A-W Large Group Speech contestants

This year’s Large Group Speech contestants made Akron-Westfield Community School history — it’s the first time ever that A-W has received 30 Large Group Speech All-State honors at the state competition. Two groups, the Readers Theater and the Choral Reading, were selected as non-performing All-Staters for their performances. The Large Group Speech contestants will attend this weekend’s All-State Festival at the Iowa State University campus in Ames. A-W contestants include (Front Row l-r:) Coach Susan Anderson, Sadie Toben, Sydney Parks, Kayla Johnson, Kailee Tucker, Tori Nemesio, Megan Swancutt, Raileigh Edwards, Aubie Hartman, Nevaeh Beyer, Coach Jordan Hoffman, (Back Row l-r:) Cassie Miller, Keira Hillrichs, Matthew Nielsen, Jack Anderson (only 4-time All Stater!), Sean Steffen, Sam Philips, Kyle Welch, Landon Schuknecht, Emma Martinac and Madelynn Munsen. Missing from photo were Cael Moffatt and Hannah Schwartz.