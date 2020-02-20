Didn’t get an Invitation?

A number of the Akron and Akron-Westfield All Class Committee members have received complaints that alumni have not received a letter inviting them to the 2020 All Class Reunion.

It is not that you are not invited — everyone whoever attended school in Akron or Akron-Westfield is welcome. As a matter of fact, many of us have decided to include those that did not complete their schooling in the area and have even extended the All Class event to the faculty and staff.

From 1880 to 2019, there have been a total of 4,633 graduates. Out of this amount, there are 1,347 who have passed away.

This year the committee sent out 2,094 letters. Now there may be a number of these that were non-deliverable. We did not use the address correction option as that would add a fee per returned letter.

Of the total alumni list, this also leaves us with 1,192 people who did not have a letter sent to them.

How do we get the information to contact you? This is a large task. There are just a few of us that keep up the database as we stumble upon, or are notified of a new address. As time gets nearer to planning the next Reunion, we ask for someone to volunteer as a class chairperson to contact the members of their class and get any changes that have happened in the last five years.

The problem that we currently have are with the most recent graduates. From the year 2000 to 2019, there are a large number of “voids” — alumni that we haven’t any information.

We ask that if you did not receive an invitation letter, please contact the All Class Chairman Rod Anderson with your information, or any changes at 605-670-8378, or sdrodanderson@gmail.com or the “Akron Iowa All Class Reunion 2020” Facebook page. Then Rod Anderson will either mail you a hard copy, or send one to you via email.

Respectfully Yours, All Class Reunion Committee