James Sommervold, Age 87

James Sommervold was born in Union County, S.D. to parents Ole and Evelyn (Larson) Sommervold on September 14, 1932. He entered his Heavenly home on February 11, 2020, at the age of 87 years, 4 months and 27 days.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Big Springs Baptist Church, rural Alcester, S.D. Burial with military honors followed at Nora Cemetery. Wass Funeral Chapel in Alcester was in charge of arrangements.

Jim attended Garland Country School and Alcester High School. He farmed on the family farm until entering military service in 1953 where he served in Korea. While in the service, he carried his New Testament and attended chapel services when available. In 1955, he was honorably discharged; he then returned to farming, dairying and feeding cattle and making many trips out west to purchase calves. After his father passed away in 1958, he continued running the farm with his mother. Jim was united in marriage to Dolores “Dee” (Ter Wee) Johnson in 1982. He was confirmed at Roseni Lutheran Church and accepted Christ as Lord of his life. He later joined Big Springs Baptist Church where he served as usher and faithfully attended until his health would not allow it.

Jim was an active member of VFW Post 6149 where he participated in the firing squad for many years. He will be remembered as being kind, thoughtful and considerate of others. He was a quiet person and never complained of unfavorable circumstances and was ready with a smile for everyone.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dolores; step-son, Gene Johnson; step-daughter, Joni (Tim) Cleary, and their children, Andrew and Emily; brother, Richard; nieces, nephews; and many friends.