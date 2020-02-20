Senior Spotlight McKenna Van Eldik

By: Sabrina Gutierrez

McKenna Clare Van Eldik was born on March 18, 2002, to Dan and Robyn Van Eldik in Sioux City, Iowa. She has one sibling, Brynn, and a dog, Cash.

Her favorite high school activities include volleyball, speech, dance, and homecoming week. When McKenna was younger she saw herself as a fashion designer or a Victoria Secret Model.

McKenna’s most memorable moment was during homecoming week this fall and spending so much time with her classmates. Becoming queen was great, but she valued the time she got to spend with her classmates even more. It brought all of them closer together.

Her most embarrassing moment was when she got dress coded at school because her shoes were “scandalous”. McKenna’s favorite childhood memory was from when she was in second grade when her family and grandma went to Disney World. They went on a roller-coaster that went 60 mph. She was sitting next to her grandma and during the ride she looked over at her and her eyes were huge. She asked her if she was going to get sick because her lips were tight together. After the ride they went to go get their picture they took, and McKenna’s mom asked her why she looked like that. Her grandma said she was close to losing her dentures. Little Kenna thought it was the funniest thing in the world.

McKenna’s grandma has inspired her the most because she showed her how to love, gave her the gift of giving, and being kind.

Her favorite musicians are Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Tyler Childers, Billie Eilish, Journey, Elton John, and Willie Nelson because she loves the vibes they give off. Her favorite movies are “Love Rosie”, “The Breakfast Club”, “Harry Potter” and “Crazy Rich Asians”. She likes them because they’re different and they tell stories that are unexpected.

McKenna’s favorite class was Advanced English 11 with Mr. Mena because he inspired her to read more and to state her beliefs while understanding others’ beliefs. She also liked that he let you write what you felt and did not shut down your thoughts because it might affect other people.

After high school McKenna plans to go to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln to become a Pediatric Acute Care Nurse Practitioner. She is now employed at Scheels Sports as a cashier.

McKenna’s biggest regret in high school is not sticking up for herself more often. Her advice for teachers is, “Understand that students are only high schoolers once in their lives so don’t tell them your class is going to be like college. Students need time to be kids before they’re adults.”