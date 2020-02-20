Senior Spotlight Sean Steffen

By: Hope Hasenbank

Sean Steffen was born on July 17, 2002, to Tom Steffen and the late Rebecca Steffen in Yankton, South Dakota. He has four siblings, Chris and Ashley Steffen, and Tanner and Tess Frerichs.

In his free time Sean likes to hangout with friends, watch Netflix, and play games with his family. Out of all the activities he has participated in his favorites include speech and baseball. In his childhood, Sean had planned to be a cop or a doctor although it has definitely changed since then.

Sean’s most memorable moment in high school was getting inducted into the National Honor Society and his most embarrassing moment was when he ripped his pants at homecoming and prom.

His favorite movie is “The Greatest Showman.” He prefers to play the PlayStation and when he does his favorite game is Minecraft. His favorite class in high school was geometry with Mr. Baker because math is his favorite subject. After high school, Sean plans to attend Iowa State and find a career he actually enjoys.

Sean’s mom has inspired him the most. He says she worked hard and she always showed her love for people. She taught Sean that you have to work hard to get through life and if you want to succeed you have to fight for it.

One bad habit Sean hopes to break is getting mad at his younger step-siblings for things they can’t control. Sean’s favorite childhood memories always had to deal with the 4th of July or Christmas because those were always the happiest times in his life.

Some advice to teachers Sean would like to share would be that they should consider how much more we have going on in life than just that class. When we have a basketball game and speech that night and then dance and/or jazz choir in the morning, teachers should take that into consideration when assigning homework.

Sean regrets not breaking out of his comfort zone more often. When he moved to Akron he really broke out of his comfort zone and made a lot of good friends but he also wishes he would have done it sooner.

Some advice to underclassmen Sean would like to share would be to stop complaining so much about school. When people are in a negative mood it takes over their life, makes them do worse in school, and holds them back.