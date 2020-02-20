Senior Spotlight Jack Anderson

By: Cori Main

Jack Anderson was born on November 12, 2001, to Kevin and Pam Anderson. He has three siblings, Charlie, Max, and Campbell.

In Jack’s spare time, he likes to hang out with friends and play video games on his PlayStation, Madden is his favorite. His favorite movie is “The Benchwarmers” because it is funny and fun to quote.

When Jack was younger he wanted to become an accountant, just like his father. After all these years, he is still planning on becoming an accountant. He loves to work with numbers so this job fits him perfectly! The person that inspired him the most is his grandpa, Dan Utesch.

Jack has no regrets about high school. What he liked most about high school is being with his friends. All math classes are his favorite because he loves numbers. During the summer time Jack works at the school as a janitor. His advice for the underclassmen is to be involved in everything.