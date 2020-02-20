Girls win first round playoffs

At home Feb. 13 in the first round of playoffs, the Akron-Westfield girls defeated Trinity Christian, 59-35, to advance. They faced Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-15) Feb. 18 in Akron (after press time).

Under the sharp shooting of Natalie Nielsen, who scored 27, the Lady Westerners sailed to victory. Natalie had 11 field goals and five free throws adding 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 5 blocks.

Jaden Harris added 10 points from two 3-point shots, and two field goals adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals.

McKenna Henrich had 9 points from one 3-point shot, two field goals, and two free throws adding 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals.

Elise Knapp had 8 points from three field goals, and two free throws adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Chloee Colt had 5 points from one 3-point shot and 2 field goals adding 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

McKenna Van Eldik added 2 rebounds, and 1 block.

Nevaeh Beyer added 2 rebounds.

Taryn Wilken added 2 rebounds.

Hailey Wilken added 2 rebounds.

McKenna Moats added a rebound.